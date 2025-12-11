Class is in Session: Production Assistants on "Abbott Elementary" Vote to Unionize

The series' PA lineup joins "The Pitt," "All American," and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
by |
Tags: , ,

Production Assistants (PAs) on the popular ABC comedy Abbott Elementary have voted unanimously to unionize with Production Assistants United. 

What’s Happening:

  • The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Production assistants on ABC’s Abbott Elementary voted unanimously to unionize with Production Assistants United.
  • All eight eligible PAs participated in the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election, and all voted in favor of joining the union.
  • A total of 12 workers may ultimately be affected.
  • One worker’s eligibility is still under review, and it’s possible the employer may file objections in the coming days.
  • Abbott Elementary is now the fourth Warner Bros. Television production unionized by Production Assistants United this year.
  • The union previously organized The Pitt (now under contract) and won elections for All American and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on December 4th.
  • The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, The Hollywood Reporter both have been contacted for comment.
  • The Abbott Elementary PAs publicly launched their union effort in mid-September, which was supported by LiUNA Local 724.
  • Writer and producer Brittani Nichols, a former PA, voiced support and highlighted PAs as some of the industry’s most vulnerable workers.

What They’re Saying:

  • Deija Zavala, PA on Abbott Elementary: “The future of our industry doesn’t seem so bleak when we stand together.”
  • Brittani Nichols, Writer and Producer on Abbott Elementary: “Los Angeles is a city with an affordability crisis and I’m proud of our production assistants for fighting for themselves and each other so they have a better chance of not just surviving but thriving.”

Read More ABC:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber