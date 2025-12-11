Class is in Session: Production Assistants on "Abbott Elementary" Vote to Unionize
The series' PA lineup joins "The Pitt," "All American," and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
Production Assistants (PAs) on the popular ABC comedy Abbott Elementary have voted unanimously to unionize with Production Assistants United.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Production assistants on ABC’s Abbott Elementary voted unanimously to unionize with Production Assistants United.
- All eight eligible PAs participated in the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election, and all voted in favor of joining the union.
- A total of 12 workers may ultimately be affected.
- One worker’s eligibility is still under review, and it’s possible the employer may file objections in the coming days.
- Abbott Elementary is now the fourth Warner Bros. Television production unionized by Production Assistants United this year.
- The union previously organized The Pitt (now under contract) and won elections for All American and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on December 4th.
- The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, The Hollywood Reporter both have been contacted for comment.
- The Abbott Elementary PAs publicly launched their union effort in mid-September, which was supported by LiUNA Local 724.
- Writer and producer Brittani Nichols, a former PA, voiced support and highlighted PAs as some of the industry’s most vulnerable workers.
What They’re Saying:
- Deija Zavala, PA on Abbott Elementary: “The future of our industry doesn’t seem so bleak when we stand together.”
- Brittani Nichols, Writer and Producer on Abbott Elementary: “Los Angeles is a city with an affordability crisis and I’m proud of our production assistants for fighting for themselves and each other so they have a better chance of not just surviving but thriving.”
