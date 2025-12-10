A Legend Lights Up New York City: Diana Ross to Headline "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

She's coming out to the New Year's Eve party!

The legendary Diana Ross is set to headline with a performance in Times Square during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.



Diana Ross is set to illuminate Times Square and usher in the new year with a dazzling live performance as the 2026 headliner for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Ross will step onto the world’s most iconic stage to celebrate with millions and welcome a new year with style, magic and unforgettable music in what will be a defining moment in the show’s history.

The artist's performance will blend her signature glamour with a timeless medley of hits, such as “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down,” which has seen a 373% surge in streams since being featured in Season 5 of Stranger Things.

With 12 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s with The Supremes — the most of any American group or female group in history — and six solo Hot 100 No. 1s, Ross remains one of the most beloved and influential artists in pop culture.

Ross joins an incredible lineup of performers for this years event, that includes Chappell Roan, Pitbull, Zara Larsson, Post Malone, Mariah Carey, Maren Morris, HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, and many, many more.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will go live on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. EST on ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day, and live on the iHeartRadio app.

