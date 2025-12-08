Jimmy Kimmel Extends His ABC Deal for an Additional Year Through 2027
The late night star will continue to host "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" through at least May 2027.
Following a tumultuous fall, Jimmy Kimmel has extended his deal with Disney and ABC for an additional year.
- TheWrap reports that Jimmy Kimmel has extended his deal to host ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! through May 2027.
- This comes after ABC made the decision back in September to pull the series from the air for what was described at the time as an "indefinite hiatus."
- The show returned less than a week later to an impressive 6.26 million total viewers, despite significant preemptions across 23% of U.S. TV households.
- ABC affiliate channels owned by Sinclair, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group continued to preempt the show for a time following its return.
- Prior to the controversy, Kimmel had hinted that he might be leaving the late night game behind, saying in early 2024, “I think this is my final contract,” and subsequently adding that viewers might laugh at that statement because every time he announces his impending exit, “it turns out not to be the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough.”
- However, improved ratings since the controversy and Kimmel himself being Google's 3rd most searched person in 2025 have definitely helped breathe new life into the late night staple.
- Kimmel received a nomination for this year's Critics Choice Awards in the category of Best Talk Show.
- Find out who is appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the week of December 8th-12th, 2025.
