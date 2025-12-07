"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Quinta Brunson, David Letterman, and More to Appear Week of December 8th

Plus, Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Teyana Taylor, Rachel Sennott, and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 8-12:

Monday, December 8 Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another; All’s Fair) Musical Guest Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend

Tuesday, December 9 David Letterman (My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman) Regina Hall (One Battle After Another; The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants)

Wednesday, December 10 Matthew McConaughey (Poems & Prayers) Pete Buttigieg (Former Secretary of Transportation) Musical Guest Howard Jones

Thursday, December 11 Jamie Lee Curtis (Ella McCay) Rachel Sennott (I Love LA) Musical Guest The Pretty Reckless

Friday, December 12 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.