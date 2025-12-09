Veteran ABC News Reporter Matt Gutman To Take New Role at CBS News
He leaves the network after nearly 20 years.
Longtime ABC News reporter and current chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is leaving the alphabet network and jumping to CBS News.
What’s Happening:
- Veteran ABC News reporter Matt Gutman is reportedly on the move to CBS News, where he will serve as chief correspondent.
- In his new role, he will report across the CBS network and will be a lead correspondent for their news series, 48 Hours. He will also contribute to future seasons of 60 Minutes and serve as a fill-in anchor.
- Gutman will be based in Los Angeles for the new gig, which he will start on January 5th, 2026 according to a report from Deadline.
- His hiring also comes as one of the first under new editor in chief Bari Weiss, who is overhauling the news division at the network under new owners Paramount-Skydance.
- Gutman is still the chief national correspondent for ABC News, where he has a tenured history with over 20 years at the division.
- Throughout his nearly 20 years with ABC News, Gutman has reported from over 50 countries, covering a wide range of major global and domestic events.
- He was on the ground in Israel the day after Hamas’ attack on Israel and then for the next 18 months, extensively reported on Israel’s resulting assault on Gaza. He was also on the ground when Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.
- Gutman was one of the first network reporters to respond to the fires that devastated the city in January 2025 and then stayed on the fire lines for the next month. He has covered the climate crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturns, the George Floyd protests, mass shootings, and the evolving immigration landscape and recent crackdowns on the undocumented.
- Gutman and his teams have been recognized and received multiple awards, including multiple Edward R. Murrow and Emmy awards, as well as a DuPont, NABJ, Gracie, and Christopher awards.
- Gutman has also been previously suspended by ABC News twice. Once in 2020 for reporting incorrect information about the helicopter accident that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, and again in 2021 for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.
