ABC News Reportedly Suspends Matt Gutman For Violating Covid-19 Safety Protocol

ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman has found himself in trouble yet again, this time, for violating a company policy regarding Covid-19 safety, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Matt Gutman, Chief National Correspondent for ABC News, has been suspended for violating a company policy on Covid-19 safety.
- Reportedly, Gutman violated rules that were in place by going into a hospital for a story with getting permission from management beforehand.
- Gutman has been doing extensive reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic, with a recent report in January about hospitals caring for those with Covid as those numbers rise as well as responding to those seeking care for other trauma emergencies.
- The news of his suspension comes a little over a year after a previous suspension for broadcasting false information regarding the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, falsely saying that all four of his daughters had been on board with him, while details were still scarce and the bulk of the news was misinformation coming from social media. He later apologized on air, as well as his various social media accounts.
- Gutman has been with ABC News since 2008, appearing on World News Tonight, 20/20, Good Morning America, and Nightline.
- It is unclear at this time how long this suspension will last.