"9-1-1: Nashville" Co-Creator and Showrunner Rashad Raisani Strikes New Overall Deal with 20th Television
Following the premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville, Rashad Raisani will continue creating content for Disney and other networks.
Rashad Raisani, co-creator and showrunner of 9-1-1: Nashville, has signed a new overall deal with 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.
What’s Happening:
- 9-1-1: Nashville premiered this past week, and co-creator and showrunner Rashad Raisani has signed a new overall deal with 20th Television, according to Deadline.
- Under the deal, Raisani will continue to develop, write, and produce series for all networks and streaming platforms, with a focus on Disney Entertainment Television.
- Raisani has worked with 20th TV for the past eight years, serving as executive producer and co-showrunner on 9-1-1: Lone Star for five seasons and spending three seasons on the original 9-1-1, including one as executive producer.
- This new pact will bring his tenure at the studio past the 10-year mark.
- Raisani co-created 9-1-1: Nashville with franchise architects Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear.
- The high-octane procedural follows heroic first responders alongside their glamorous, power-filled family lives in one of America’s most diverse cities.
- The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.
More 9-1-1 News:
- It's a Space Emergency! The Trailer for ABC's "9-1-1" Season 9 Is Out, and It's Headed Where No 911 Crew Has Gone Before
- Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper Promoted to Series Regulars for Season 9 of ABC’s “9-1-1"
- Rock Out with "9-1-1: Nashville": Win a Custom Gibson Guitar with the Strings & Sirens Sweepstakes
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now