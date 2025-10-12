"9-1-1: Nashville" Co-Creator and Showrunner Rashad Raisani Strikes New Overall Deal with 20th Television

Following the premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville, Rashad Raisani will continue creating content for Disney and other networks.

What’s Happening:

premiered this past week, and co-creator and showrunner Rashad Raisani has signed a new overall deal with 20th Television, according to Under the deal, Raisani will continue to develop, write, and produce series for all networks and streaming platforms, with a focus on Disney Entertainment Television.

Raisani has worked with 20th TV for the past eight years, serving as executive producer and co-showrunner on 9-1-1: Lone Star for five seasons and spending three seasons on the original 9-1-1 , including one as executive producer.

for five seasons and spending three seasons on the original , including one as executive producer. This new pact will bring his tenure at the studio past the 10-year mark.

Raisani co-created 9-1-1: Nashville with franchise architects Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear.

with franchise architects Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear. The high-octane procedural follows heroic first responders alongside their glamorous, power-filled family lives in one of America’s most diverse cities.

The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

