Disney+ Deals: Get Disney+ and Hulu and Save Over 50% on Three Months
Take advantage of the deal now through March 24th.
Disney+ is offering new and returning subscribers a massive discount on Disney+ with Hulu subscriptions this month.
What’s Happening:
- In the age of streaming, it is really easy to rack up expensive subscription bills trying to watch all of your favorite content.
- Well, now, interested new and returning subscribers can subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for a significantly discounted price.
- From now until March 24th, interested entertainment fans can get the bundle for just $4.99/month for three months, offering a $24 savings in comparison to standard pricing.
- This is the perfect time to jump into the Disney streaming services, with the premiere of several new and returning offerings including:
- Disney+
- Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (March 24th)
- Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special (March 24th)
- Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (April 6th)
- Marvel’s Wonder Man (Out Now)
- TRON: Ares (Out Now)
- Hulu
- Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice (March 27th)
- The Testaments (April 8th)
- Paradise Season 2 (Out Now)
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (Out Now)
- Predator: Bad Lands (Out Now)
- Disney+
- The promotional price is now live, and you can take advantage of the offer now by visiting disneyplus.com
Speaking of Hannah Montana:
- While we are still a few weeks away from the 20th anniversary special of Hannah Montana, Disney+ has plenty of ways to relive the “Best of Both Worlds.”
- In addition to enjoying Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert, you can relive the good ole days of live TV by joining in on the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary stream!
- Featuring a random lineup of your favorite moments in Hannah Montana 24 hours a day, fans can reminisce about the mega popular show endlessly!
- Plus check out other exciting ways to relive the series and explore every time Miley Stewart revealed her pop star alter ego.
