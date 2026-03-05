Disney+ Deals: Get Disney+ and Hulu and Save Over 50% on Three Months

Take advantage of the deal now through March 24th.

Disney+ is offering new and returning subscribers a massive discount on Disney+ with Hulu subscriptions this month.

What’s Happening:

In the age of streaming, it is really easy to rack up expensive subscription bills trying to watch all of your favorite content.

Well, now, interested new and returning subscribers can subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for a significantly discounted price.

From now until March 24th, interested entertainment fans can get the bundle for just $4.99/month for three months, offering a $24 savings in comparison to standard pricing.

This is the perfect time to jump into the Disney streaming services, with the premiere of several new and returning offerings including: Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (March 24th) Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special (March 24th) Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (April 6th) Marvel’s Wonder Man (Out Now) TRON: Ares (Out Now) Hulu Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice (March 27th) The Testaments (April 8th) Paradise Season 2 (Out Now) Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (Out Now) Predator: Bad Lands (Out Now)

The promotional price is now live, and you can take advantage of the offer now by visiting disneyplus.com

Speaking of Hannah Montana:

While we are still a few weeks away from the 20th anniversary special of Hannah Montana, Disney+ has plenty of ways to relive the “Best of Both Worlds.”

In addition to enjoying Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert, you can relive the good ole days of live TV by joining in on the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary stream!

Featuring a random lineup of your favorite moments in Hannah Montana 24 hours a day, fans can reminisce about the mega popular show endlessly!

Plus check out other exciting ways to relive the series and explore every time Miley Stewart revealed her pop star alter ego.

