Disney+ Deals: Get Disney+ and Hulu and Save Over 50% on Three Months

Take advantage of the deal now through March 24th.
Disney+ is offering new and returning subscribers a massive discount on Disney+ with Hulu subscriptions this month. 

What’s Happening:

  • In the age of streaming, it is really easy to rack up expensive subscription bills trying to watch all of your favorite content. 
  • Well, now, interested new and returning subscribers can subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for a significantly discounted price.
  • From now until March 24th, interested entertainment fans can get the bundle for just $4.99/month for three months, offering a $24 savings in comparison to standard pricing. 
  • This is the perfect time to jump into the Disney streaming services, with the premiere of several new and returning offerings including:
    • Disney+
    • Hulu
      • Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice (March 27th)
      • The Testaments (April 8th)
      • Paradise Season 2 (Out Now)
      • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (Out Now)
      • Predator: Bad Lands (Out Now)
  • The promotional price is now live, and you can take advantage of the offer now by visiting disneyplus.com

Speaking of Hannah Montana

  • While we are still a few weeks away from the 20th anniversary special of Hannah Montana, Disney+ has plenty of ways to relive the “Best of Both Worlds.”
  • In addition to enjoying Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert, you can relive the good ole days of live TV by joining in on the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary stream! 
  • Featuring a random lineup of your favorite moments in Hannah Montana 24 hours a day, fans can reminisce about the mega popular show endlessly! 
  • Plus check out other exciting ways to relive the series and explore every time Miley Stewart revealed her pop star alter ego. 

