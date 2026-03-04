"Daredevil: Born Again" Meets Blaze: Try the New Limited Edition "Sweet Heat" Signature Pizza

The superhero fun is already going on!

Blaze Pizza is teaming up with Daredevil: Born Again to bring a MARVELous limited time pizza to fans around the US and Canada.

What’s Happening:

Blaze Pizza is partnering with Daredevil: Born Again in celebration of the upcoming second season of the Marvel show.

The limited-time promotion will run in the US and Canada and features a new “Sweet Heat” pizza plus exclusive weekly deals.

The “Sweet Heat” Signature Pizza includes spicy red sauce, double pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

The pizza launches March 4, ahead of the show’s Disney+ premiere on March 24.

From March 24 through early May, Blaze will offer weekly “Tuesday Drops” through its app to celebrate each new episode release.

Loyalty members can unlock surprise offers such as Bonus Flames and discounts on the “Sweet Heat” pizza and other menu items.

The campaign also includes limited-edition Marvel comics available at select locations.

The “Sweet Heat” pizza will be available for a limited time at participating locations and through the Blaze Pizza app.

Daredevil Returns With A Guest:

Back in January, fans got their first look at the second season of the hit Disney+ show.

To many fans' excitement, it also showcased the return of Jessica Jones.

Krysten Ritter makes her long awaited return to the character after starring in Marvel and Netflix’s Jessica Jones and Defenders.

Matthew Lillard is also taking on a new role in the upcoming season.

Make sure you check out the teaser for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2!

Read More Marvel: