"Daredevil: Born Again" Meets Blaze: Try the New Limited Edition "Sweet Heat" Signature Pizza
The superhero fun is already going on!
Blaze Pizza is teaming up with Daredevil: Born Again to bring a MARVELous limited time pizza to fans around the US and Canada.
What’s Happening:
- Blaze Pizza is partnering with Daredevil: Born Again in celebration of the upcoming second season of the Marvel show.
- The limited-time promotion will run in the US and Canada and features a new “Sweet Heat” pizza plus exclusive weekly deals.
- The “Sweet Heat” Signature Pizza includes spicy red sauce, double pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.
- The pizza launches March 4, ahead of the show’s Disney+ premiere on March 24.
- From March 24 through early May, Blaze will offer weekly “Tuesday Drops” through its app to celebrate each new episode release.
- Loyalty members can unlock surprise offers such as Bonus Flames and discounts on the “Sweet Heat” pizza and other menu items.
- The campaign also includes limited-edition Marvel comics available at select locations.
- The “Sweet Heat” pizza will be available for a limited time at participating locations and through the Blaze Pizza app.
Daredevil Returns With A Guest:
- Back in January, fans got their first look at the second season of the hit Disney+ show.
- To many fans' excitement, it also showcased the return of Jessica Jones.
- Krysten Ritter makes her long awaited return to the character after starring in Marvel and Netflix’s Jessica Jones and Defenders.
- Matthew Lillard is also taking on a new role in the upcoming season.
- Make sure you check out the teaser for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2!
