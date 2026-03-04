"Daredevil: Born Again" Meets Blaze: Try the New Limited Edition "Sweet Heat" Signature Pizza

The superhero fun is already going on!
Blaze Pizza is teaming up with Daredevil: Born Again to bring a MARVELous limited time pizza to fans around the US and Canada. 

What’s Happening:

  • Blaze Pizza is partnering with Daredevil: Born Again in celebration of the upcoming second season of the Marvel show.
  • The limited-time promotion will run in the US and Canada and features a new “Sweet Heat” pizza plus exclusive weekly deals.
  • The “Sweet Heat” Signature Pizza includes spicy red sauce, double pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.
  • The pizza launches March 4, ahead of the show’s Disney+ premiere on March 24.
  • From March 24 through early May, Blaze will offer weekly “Tuesday Drops” through its app to celebrate each new episode release.
  • Loyalty members can unlock surprise offers such as Bonus Flames and discounts on the “Sweet Heat” pizza and other menu items.
  • The campaign also includes limited-edition Marvel comics available at select locations.
  • The “Sweet Heat” pizza will be available for a limited time at participating locations and through the Blaze Pizza app.

Daredevil Returns With A Guest:

  • Back in January, fans got their first look at the second season of the hit Disney+ show. 
  • To many fans' excitement, it also showcased the return of Jessica Jones. 
  • Krysten Ritter makes her long awaited return to the character after starring in Marvel and Netflix’s Jessica Jones and Defenders
  • Matthew Lillard is also taking on a new role in the upcoming season. 
  • Make sure you check out the teaser for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2!

