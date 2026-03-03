Get Introduced to Marvel's 'Wonder Man" with First Episode of New Marvel Series Available on YouTube

Get that first taste for free, but the remaining episodes are still on Disney+

The first episode of the latest Marvel series has arrived on YouTube for all to enjoy without a paywall.

What's Happening:

The first episode of the new Marvel Series Wonder Man is now available for all to view on YouTube.

Originally having debuted on Disney+ back on January 27th, Wonder Man takes place in Los Angeles and follows aspiring Hollywood actor, Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film Wonder Man. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

The series has a stacked cast including Emmy Winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) as Simon Williams/Wonder Man, Academy Award Winner Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) as Trevor Slattery, and Guldbagge Award Winner Zlatko Burić (Triangle of Sadness) as Von Kovak.

The series is eight episodes in total, and you can now see the first episode on the popular video hosting website without a Disney+ subscription. We do not know if there will be additional episodes arriving on the free platform in the future.