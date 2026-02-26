"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for February 24th

This week, we stop by Disneyland, the Daytona 500, Walt Disney World, and visit favorite online retailers like RSVLTS and Vera Bradley.

Photos: New Our Universe Disneyland Collection Arrives with Tees, Jackets, and More

A brand-new Our Universe collection has arrived at Disneyland Resort, bringing fresh, fashion-forward designs inspired by Disneyland. The drop includes tees, sweaters, jackets, baseball caps, and bag charms, blending park nostalgia with modern streetwear vibes.



Vera Bradley Goes Back to the Hundred Acre Wood with New Collection

The latest collaboration between Vera Bradley and Disney celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Winnie the Pooh with a variety of character and springtime patterns. This release is part of the 100th anniversary celebration for the "silly old bear," whose literary debut occurred nearly a century ago.



"Here We Go!" RSVLTS Launches First-Ever "Peter Pan" Collection

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is bringing the magic of Neverland to your closet with its first-ever release of the’ Peter Pan Collection. From button down shirts to hats and hoodies, this assortment shines a spotlight on Peter, Captain Hook, Mr. Smee, the Lost Boys, and more!



Photos/Video: Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Pixar's "Cars" at This Year's Daytona 500

While Cars was a box office success, its real financial engine has been merchandise. Over the years, retail sales have generated over $10 billion globally, making it one of Disney’s most lucrative franchises in terms of consumer products. That is on display in full force in the pop-up experience.



New Signature Collectible Cinderella Castle Figurine Arrives at Magic Kingdom

A brand-new Signature Collectible Cinderella Castle figurine is now available at Magic Kingdom. This high-end statue features a sophisticated silver-toned finish with elegant gold-leaf accents on the primary spires. The statue includes a translucent Mickey-shaped emblem behind the spires, filled with a firework motif that illuminates when powered.



Her Universe Disney Princess Athletic Dresses Collection Revealed

Her Universe is set to release line of Disney Princess athletic dresses, merging high-performance running gear and character bounding. The collection features five distinct silhouettes, each engineering specific character design elements into functional activewear suitable for endurance sports or park days.



New Beaches & Cream Merchandise Sweetens the Shelves at Disney's Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Resort has debuted a delicious array of new merchandise inspired by the fan-favorite Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, allowing guests to take a scoop of the magic home with them!



Celebrate the Return of ABC's "Scrubs" with Scrub Daddy's Scrub-In Bundle of Themed Sponges

This week, after more than 15 years, the cast of Scrubs is returning to ABC with new episodes of the popular medical sitcom. And now you can make everyday household chores feel like hanging out with J.D., Turk, and Elliot thanks to a new Scrubs-themed sponge bundle from Scrub Daddy.



Pre-Order Now! Entertainment Earth Unveils New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider (Aaron Davis) 6-Inch Action Figure

The Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider (Aaron Davis) 6-Inch Action Figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man comics as Miles Morales’ villainous uncle. Davis turns against his own nephew, Miles Morales, positioning himself as a dangerous and calculating adversary. The figure, which is now available to preorder, features interchangeable heads and hands for many display offerings.

Marvel Comics to Celebrate "Rogue One" 10th Anniversary with Five New Star Wars One-Shots

It's hard to believe that this coming December will mark the 10th anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but Marvel Comics is helping to make that celebration a reality with the announcement of five new comic book one-shots, each focused on a different character (or set of characters) from the film.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – February 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 22-28

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!



Grow Your Plush Collection with the Super Cute, "Zootopia" Urupocha-Chan from Disney Store Japan

One of our favorite arrivals from Disney Store Japan is the assortment of Urupocha-Chan plush. The micro plush character may be small in size, but they are big on cuteness. Today, fans can grow their collection with new plush, themed to Disney’s Zootopia.

Meet Evie: Disney Cruise Line's New Towel Animal Plush

During our sailing aboard the Disney Dream, we got a closer look at Eevie, who is now available to purchase onboard.

It should be noted that there is a very strict one per stateroom policy. Additionally, Eevie tends to get shy and might not be present on the first night of the sailing. As such, cruisers should check back throughout their voyage because you’ll never know when she’ll appear.

Photos: New Disney California Adventure Starbucks Cups and Mystery Pin Tumbler Arrive at Disneyland Resort

New Starbucks drinkware has arrived at the Disneyland Resort, and this drop is made for park-hopping coffee lovers. From a “Park Days and Lattes” mug to a travel tumbler, water bottle, a special Disney California Adventure acrylic tumbler that includes mystery pins inspired by the park’s iconic lands and attractions, along with new straw toppers. The latest collection blends caffeine culture with Disney magic.

Marie Tumbler from Corkcicle Now Available at Disney Springs

The Corkcicle stand at Disney Springs has expanded its character collection with a brand-new 22oz Cruiser featuring Marie. The crisp white cruiser features Marie’s face, blue eyes, and pink collar. Adding to the charm is a custom pink bow straw topper, mimicking Marie’s signature hair ribbon.



Tokyo Disney Resort to Release New Button & Pin Badge Collection Book

Arriving February 19, 2026, a brand-new Button & Pin Badge Collection Book is set to debut at Tokyo Disney Resort, offering fans a charming and practical storage solution for both enamel pins and buttons. With elegant detailing and park-inspired design touches, this new release is perfect for budding collectors and seasoned traders.



New Honest Kids Toy Story Collection Brings Fun to Bath Time

The Honest Company has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Disney, launching its first-ever dedicated kids' personal care line just in time to celebrate a major Pixar milestone.

Photos: Hatbox Ghost Haunted Mansion Magnetic Phone Grip & Stand Arrives at Disney Springs

He’s followed you home… and now he’s holding your phone. A frightfully fun new accessory has materialized at Disney Springs, the Hatbox Ghost Haunted Mansion Magnetic Phone Grip & Stand, inspired by one of the most legendary characters from Haunted Mansion. This eerie new tech accessory blends spooky style with everyday functionality.

