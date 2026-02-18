Marie Tumbler from Corkcicle Now Available at Disney Springs
The latest collaboration between Disney and Corkcicle brings a touch of Parisian elegance to the Walt Disney World Resort.
Disney Springs has announced the arrival of a "pawsitively purrfect" new accessory for fans of the 1970 classic, The Aristocats.
What’s Happening:
- The Corkcicle stand at Disney Springs has expanded its character collection with a brand-new 22oz Cruiser featuring Marie.
- The crisp white cruiser features Marie’s face, blue eyes, and pink collar. Adding to the charm is a custom pink bow straw topper, mimicking Marie’s signature hair ribbon.
- This 22oz vessel is engineered to keep beverages cold for up to 20 hours. It includes a soft silicone straw, a comfort-grip handle, and a non-slip silicone base.
- These are available now at the Disney Springs Corkcicle kiosk for $40.00 while supplies last.
Scales, Arpeggios, and Animation History:
- The Aristocats was the last film project personally approved by Walt Disney before his death in 1966.
- It was the first feature to be completed entirely without his direct oversight during active production.
- The film was inspired by a true story of a Parisian family of cats that inherited a massive fortune in 1910.
- Production manager Harry Tytle actually lived in Paris for a time to ensure the backgrounds captured the authentic atmosphere of the city.
- The title song was performed by Maurice Chevalier, whom the Sherman Brothers talked out of retirement specifically for this film. It proved to be his final work.
- Although she is one of three siblings, Marie’s popularity far outpaced her brothers, Toulouse and Berlioz.
- She is particularly beloved in Japan, where she has inspired entire lines of high-end fashion and home goods.
