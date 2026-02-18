Photos: Topiaries Begin to Sprout for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The annual EPCOT festival kicks off this year on Wednesday, March 4.

As EPCOT prepares for their annual International Flower & Garden Festival, topiaries have begun to appear around the park.

Even though the International Festival of the Arts is still running for a few more days, EPCOT's next festival is quickly approaching. Topiaries have begun to pop up all around the park, including two butterfly topiaries which have a new location this year at the base of Spaceship Earth.

Also sporting a new home this year is Figment, who previously was placed in the center of World Celebration Gardens. Now, he's a little further back closer to World Showcase.

Nearby are Phineas and Ferb, who returned to the festival last year alongside the return of the show to Disney Channel.

Miguel and Dante from Coco can be found in front of the Odyssey Pavilion, nearby to the Mexico Pavilion.

Over in the United Kingdom, a number of topiaries are in place, including Winnie the Pooh and the gang from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Tinker Bell and her fairy garden have moved across the street this year, now placed in front of the UK Pavilion's restrooms.

Nearby are Peter Pan, Captain Hook and that mischievous crocodile.

More on the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival:

The colorful celebration will take place this year from March 4 to June 1.

In addition to the numerous topiaries, gardens, and displays that are part of the annual festival, several delicious Outdoor Kitchens will also be available once again.

Plus, the Garden Rocks Concert Series will bring nationally known acts to the American Gardens Stage throughout the event.

We recently got a look at some of the merchandise items featuring Orange Bird and Spike the Bee for this year's festival.

