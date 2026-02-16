Photos of DVC Members To Be Relocated from Olivia’s Café at Disney's Old Key West Resort
This beloved element of Disney's Old Key West Resort is simply relocating to the Conch Flats Community Hall.
A beloved element of Disney's Old Key West Resort will be changing as work is scheduled to take place at Olivia’s Café.
What's Happening:
- Disney's Old Key West Resort, originally known as Disney's Vacation Club Resort, has been the heart of DVC since it opened as their first resort in 1991.
- In the many years since opening, Olivia’s Café has been decorated with hundreds of photos on the wall of DVC members enjoying their visits to Walt Disney World.
- With a portion of Olivia’s Café's dining room set to be closed for a few weeks due to scheduled maintenance, a change will take place to the photo collection.
- Many of these photos have aged and begun to fade over the years, so Disney has made the decision to relocate these photos to albums that will be located at the Conch Flats Community Hall – the resort’s gathering place for Disney Vacation Club Members and Guests.
- Disney says that this transition will help "ensure these special memories are preserved and remain accessible for Members and Guests to enjoy for years to come."
- This seems to be a similar move to what was done with the Leave a Legacy tiles at EPCOT, which were relocated outside the park gates as the entrance area was transformed.
