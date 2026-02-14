Photos: New Park-Specific Starbucks Tumbler and Blind Box Pin Set Arrive at Magic Kingdom

How many Starbucks Tumblers can a person own? We're about to find out...

Those visiting Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World can get their hands on a new, park specific, Starbucks Tumbler featuring different imagery indicative of the park.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Guests can find the tumbler, complete with a pink-ish translucent hue, adorned with stylized versions of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, It’s A Small World, Cinderella Castle, Orange Bird, and more.

But wait! There’s more! Once purchased, those who open their new drinkware will find a mystery bag containing 2 special pins!

The pins are versions of the same art that can be found on the tumbler that they came in, with six pins per park tumbler in a collection. So if you really want to try hard, there seems to be 36 pins possible in the complete collection.

If you’re lucky and get two different pins each time, that’s a minimum of 18 different tumblers that you’re purchasing. Each tumbler and pin set currently retail for $54.99 at the parks.

Devotees may recall that the tumblers were announced last year, the next wave in park specific tumblers that can be found at the Disneyland Resort and at Walt Disney World. Available at Disney Store as well, fans can now pick them up in their respective Disney Parks. It’s also important to note that the original announcement promised 8 pins per park collection, but displays in-park point out that there are six available.

If you’d like to visit the Magic Kingdom or all of Walt Disney World for yourself to get your hands on these tumblers and pins, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

If a journey to the destination itself isn’t in the cards, the Magic Kingdom Tumbler/Pin set (as well as the other parks) is available at Disney Store by clicking the links below.





Magic Kingdom 24 oz. Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Walt Disney World | Disney Store





EPCOT 24 oz. Starbucks Tumbler with Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Walt Disney World | Disney Store





Disney's Hollywood Studios 24 oz. Starbucks Tumbler with Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Walt Disney World | Disney Store





Disney's Animal Kingdom 24 oz. Starbucks Tumbler with Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Walt Disney World | Disney Store