Photos: Cinderella Castle’s New, Yet Classic Color Scheme Begins to Shine Through at the Magic Kingdom

Work is well and truly underway on the repainting of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom, with glimpses of the new color scheme beginning to peek through.

At Destination D23 last year, Disney confirmed the original blue and grey color scheme would be returning to Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom.

The updated paint will feature grays, creams, blues, and touches of gold aiming to enhance the castle’s architecture.

Work on applying the updated color scheme is now moving at a fast pace, with grey beginning to replace the rose gold colors of the 50th anniversary on the backside of the castle.

Progress can also be seen on the front half of the castle as well, including the turrets off to the side and the stage.

The moat around Cinderella Castle has been drained to allow for easy access for a crane and workers.

Cranes will be on site, but will be lowered and out of sight by noon each day, with work expected to be completed by later in 2026.

With work taking place in the mornings, showtimes for Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire have been moved entirely to the afternoon .

