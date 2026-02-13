Endangered Masai Giraffe Tucker Celebrates Big First Birthday with Big Delicious Treat at Disney's Animal Kingdom
But will he eat it before his savanna friends do?!
One of Disney Animal Kingdom's newest additions is celebrating his first birthday, with his favorite keepers celebrating him in a big and delicious way!
What’s Happening:
- Tucker, an endangered Masai giraffe, is celebrating his first birthday at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and his keepers are pulling out all the stops for his big day.
- In a new video shared by the team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you can see all the parts of his normal diet that have been transformed into a wonderful treat for the calf.
- However, as the video shows, Tucker is a bit skittish while debating whether or not to enjoy his special treat, but he better devour it quickly before some other friends on the savanna do!
- Tucker was born last year, to his mother Mara. He can be seen on stage on the savanna of the Harambe Wildlife Reserve at the signature Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Tucker marks the first giraffe calf born at the park since 2021, helping emphasize the park’s commitment to wildlife and species conservation.
- Tucker is a Masai giraffe, which is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only around 30,000 Masai giraffes remaining globally.
- When Tucker arrived last year, his presence contributed to the genetic diversity and health of the Masai giraffe population, helping ensure that future generations can enjoy the sight of the majestic animals.
- Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can see Tucker and the rest of the Masai giraffe herd aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris.
