The Hollywood Brown Derby Introduces New Springtime Menu to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The new, seasonal menu is now available at the high society restaurant.

The culinary team at The Hollywood Brown Derby in Disney’s Hollywood Studios has masterfully put together a new menu of dishes featuring the freshest of ingredients for the spring.

What’s Happening:

  • While it's not quite springtime, the culinary team at The Hollywood Brown Derby are already getting ready for the bloom with some new menu additions.
  • This fan-favorite location nestled within Hollywood Boulevard is quite the popular spot, offering contemporary American cuisine, and this spring menu is no different, with several delicious additions from the kitchen.
  • The Disney Eats Instagram has shared a list of the new items which are now available on the menu. Keep reading to see the full lineup of new items:
    • Hamachi à la Newburg

  • Stuffed Butternut Squash

  • Beet and Kale Salad

  • Filet Mignon

  • Glazed Carrots

  • Seafood Fregola

