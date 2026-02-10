Walt Disney World Sets May Date for Typhoon Lagoon to Return Alongside Blizzard Beach for the Summer

The two water parks will once more both be open during the hottest months.

As of February 15, Blizzard Beach will swap in with Typhoon Lagoon as the one water park currently operating at Walt Disney World, but it's now been revealed that both parks will again be open together earlier than expected in May.

Last month, Walt Disney World revealed they would once more be offering a special offer for guests staying in most Walt Disney World Resort hotels to receive complimentary water park admission for either Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach between May 26th and September 8th, 2026.

This served as the first notice that both parks would be operating again simultaneously, as they did in the summer of 2025, after several years when this was not the case - leading to some criticism for Disney having two water parks yet not offering both at the same time, even during the summer season when they'd be most desired.

As it turns out though, the two parks will both be open even before that deal kicks in, with Disney Parks Blog revealing a May 12th re-opening date for Typhoon Lagoon and the confirmation that both parks will be open together from that date for the remainder of the summer.