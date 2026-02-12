Video: Spend Time with Disney Legend Paige O'Hara and Disney Fine Art Friends at EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts

Part of what makes the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts so special is the one-on-one time that those visiting the park can get with some of their favorite artists. Throughout the festival, various artists come and go with different signing events and appearances alongside their creations.

Part of the Disney Fine Art family is an artist who is no stranger to Disney fans, Disney Legend Paige O’Hara.



Paige O'Hara

Paige O’Hara is widely known as the speaking and singing voice of Belle in the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Beauty and the Beast. While she is still proud of the role, as well as her singing and acting performances, she now spends time painting her animated self (Belle) and other Disney princesses and characters as part of the Disney Fine Art family.

Outside of the Disney realm, Paige has had many stage appearances, include playing Ellie May Chipley in the Broadway revival of Showboat starring Donald O'Connor; as Fantine in the award-winning Les Miserables on Broadway; and as Edwin Drood in both the Broadway and national tour of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. She starred as Nellie Forbush in the Australian tour of South Pacific and reprised the role opposite Robert Goulet in the States.

Paige’s love of painting began when she was a child. Her father was an architect, so drawing and painting were very much a way of life. Although Paige found much success with her singing, painting was always her escape. Much of her time was spent studying and learning from the masters – Turner, Sargent, Da Vinci – and although she does not have formal training, her years of practice are evident. When she first moved to New York, she supported herself by selling her work on the street. As her stage career flourished, she painted for herself, and now fans visiting EPCOT during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts can enjoy her Disney-based work.



We were able to spend a few minutes with the Disney Legend herself, who proudly showcases some of her work that is on display at the park this year in our video below, before she shares some of her favorite Disney moments - one of which includes the surprise of being named a Disney Legend.

Paige will be appearing at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts this year (2026) through February 16.

Michael Young

While visiting Paige, we were also able to spend some time with Michael Young, who is the president and chief executive officer of Collectors Editions, publishers of Disney Fine Art, based out of Los Angeles, California.

The company is an industry leader in specialty fine art publishing and is the exclusive licensed publisher of the popular Disney Fine Art portfolio available in galleries worldwide, online, and at many Disney parks and resorts.

In 1995, Young joined Disney Consumer Products and its Walt Disney Art Classics segment, overseeing all of Disney’s high-end collectibles and art. He eventually became general manager of the entire operation, overseeing art programs with The Disney Store, Walt Disney Gallery, Disney’s global parks and resorts, and independent galleries and retailers worldwide. During his tenure, he oversaw a significant expansion of art and collectible products, including a series of successful, innovative, and immersive retail experiences that extended to Disney Cruise Line ships.

In 2004, Young became the owner, president, and chief executive officer of Collectors Editions Fine Art Publishers, which was widely regarded as a gold standard in art publishing worldwide. Under Young’s leadership, the growing popularity and global success of the Disney Fine Art portfolio eventually eclipsed the original art and artists that had been the foundation of the Collectors Editions business model.

He also leads the annual roster of Disney Fine Art artists showcased at the popular EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World Resort.

This year alone, the festival has featured the aforementioned Disney Legend Paige O’Hara, official voice of Mickey Mouse and Disney Fine Artist, Bret Iwan, and famed Imagineer and Disney Legend Tony Baxter.

You can hear more of what Young has to say about the artists and the festival in the video below.

To plan your visit to Walt Disney World for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or at any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!