A New "Tangled" Photo Op Arrives at Disney Springs
Disney PhotoPass unveils a new Snuggly Duckling–inspired backdrop at the Marketplace studio.
Swing by The Snuggly Duckling! Disney PhotoPass just gave Tangled fans a brand-new reason to strike a pose, and this one doesn’t require stepping foot inside a theme park.
What’s Happening:
- A whimsical new Tangled-inspired backdrop has officially arrived at the Disney PhotoPass Studio in the Marketplace at Disney Springs, bringing a touch of Rapunzel’s world straight to your vacation photo album.
- Announced via Disney PhotoPass on Instagram, the new setup invites guests to channel their inner dreamer or their best Flynn Rider smolder, inside a backdrop inspired by The Snuggly Duckling, the unforgettable tavern from Tangled.
- Complete with cozy, storybook charm, the backdrop offers the perfect blend of fantasy and fun, all without leaving Disney Springs.
- Whether you’re visiting for shopping, dining, or just a relaxed day outside the parks, this new PhotoPass addition makes it easy to add a little Disney magic to your day. Just swing by the PhotoPass Studio in the Marketplace, bring your best smile (or smolder), and let the photographers handle the rest, yes, even “getting your nose right.”
- As with other PhotoPass Studio offerings, the experience is designed to be quick, polished, and full of Disney flair making it an easy add-on to any Disney Springs visit.
- So if you’ve ever wanted to hang out at The Snuggly Duckling (minus the ruffians), now’s your chance. Just don’t forget: every good photo deserves a little smolder!
