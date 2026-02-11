Mystery Madness: Gideon's Bakehouse Introduces First-Ever Blind Box Series in Collaboration with Loungefly
Gideon's Morsels Mystery Mini Backpack Charms are coming this Friday the 13th!
Gideon's Bakehouse is continuing their Loungefly collabs by releasing their first-ever blind box series, Gideon's Morsels – consisting of mini backpack charms.
What's Happening:
- Get ready for an extra spooky Friday the 13th with the release of Gideon's Morsels Mystery Mini Backpack Charms at Gideon's Bakehouse in Disney Springs.
- Lady Luck will guide you as you aim to collect all six mini backpack charms in the collection, which includes:
- Signore Pipistrello
- Barnabas Mephistophelittle
- Mourning Joe
- Stuart Valencia
- Bonnie Brae
- and Butterscotch
- To mark this being Gideon's first Blind Box Series, a Gideon’s Bakehouse Morsel’s Sticker will be included in each box.
- These will be available exclusively at both Gideon’s locations and at gideonsbakehouse.com at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, February 13.
- On launch day, the blind boxes will be limited to 6 per person, and the website will be equipped with a queue system.
- Gideon's promises more details will hit on Friday morning to help you get the goods.
What is Six Ravens?
- Gideon's Bakehouse recently announced the opening of a new concept at Disney Springs – Six Ravens.
- Following the massive success of their original location, which opened five years ago in The Landing area of Disney Springs, this new concept will be a grab-and-go area in a small space.
- Six Ravens will specialize in a creation called Coffyns, the original term for an old school hand pie. This fluffy yeast bread is filled with flavors created not only by the talented minds in Gideon’s kitchen but also by some of your favorite Orlando culinary superstars.
- Six Ravens is expected to open later this year at Disney Springs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com