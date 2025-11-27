Gideon's Bakehouse Unveils First Loungefly Backpack in Celebration of Their 5th Anniversary at Disney Springs

The much-requested backpack will be available on Black Friday.

Gideon's Bakehouse is celebrating their 5th anniversary at Disney Springs with an early look at a much-requested product that's been years in the making.

What's Happening:

  • In celebration of the 5th anniversary of when the Gargoyle landed on the building of Gideon's at Disney Springs, the popular bakehouse is giving a first look at a new Loungefly backpack.
  • Three years in the making, the Gideon's x Loungefly Gargoyle Backpack features the Gideon's Guardian, "literally having your back with supreme levels of mystical protection.⁣⁣"
  • The bag itself features:
    • Faux leather (polyurethane)⁣⁣
    • Detachable Black Cat Coin Bag⁣⁣
    • Ornate Gideon's interior lining⁣⁣
    • Adjustable Wings⁣⁣
    • Gideon's Logo pull zippers⁣⁣
    • Sturdy top handle⁣⁣
    • Adjustable shoulder straps⁣⁣
    • Debossed black print details⁣⁣

  • The Gideon's x Loungefly Gargoyle Backpack will be released on Friday, November 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET at GideonsBakehouse.com and at both Gideon's locations.
  • More epic merchandise will be revealed (including more Loungefly goodness) on Black Friday, including a limited edition combo pack featuring a free collectible.
  • The information will be unveiled Friday morning around 8:00 a.m. ET.

