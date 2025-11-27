Gideon's Bakehouse Unveils First Loungefly Backpack in Celebration of Their 5th Anniversary at Disney Springs
The much-requested backpack will be available on Black Friday.
Gideon's Bakehouse is celebrating their 5th anniversary at Disney Springs with an early look at a much-requested product that's been years in the making.
What's Happening:
- In celebration of the 5th anniversary of when the Gargoyle landed on the building of Gideon's at Disney Springs, the popular bakehouse is giving a first look at a new Loungefly backpack.
- Three years in the making, the Gideon's x Loungefly Gargoyle Backpack features the Gideon's Guardian, "literally having your back with supreme levels of mystical protection."
- The bag itself features:
- Faux leather (polyurethane)
- Detachable Black Cat Coin Bag
- Ornate Gideon's interior lining
- Adjustable Wings
- Gideon's Logo pull zippers
- Sturdy top handle
- Adjustable shoulder straps
- Debossed black print details
- The Gideon's x Loungefly Gargoyle Backpack will be released on Friday, November 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET at GideonsBakehouse.com and at both Gideon's locations.
- More epic merchandise will be revealed (including more Loungefly goodness) on Black Friday, including a limited edition combo pack featuring a free collectible.
- The information will be unveiled Friday morning around 8:00 a.m. ET.
