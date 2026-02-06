Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Walt Disney World with Sweet Treats and Magical Moments
Valentine's Day is coming up, and Walt Disney World has some unique ways to celebrate!
Love is an open door at Walt Disney World this Valentine's Day – and you can celebrate your sweetheart with some new merchandise items, special treats, and an exclusive photo opportunity.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared a list of ways to celebrate the Valentine's Day holiday at Walt Disney World this year.
- In addition to the usual enchanted indulgences and romantic moments – ranging from Drawn to Life to a romantic horse carriage ride – there are also some exclusive new items available this year.
- You’re sure to fall head over heels for the new Seasons of Love Collection. From adorable accessories to pink‑and‑red Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse designs, this limited‑edition lineup is perfect for adding a festive touch to your day.
- We previously checked out all of this year's new Valentine's Day merchandise, including the new Create Your Own Headbands.
- For a limited time, sweet shops and quick‑service locations across the resort are serving up an irresistible lineup of Valentine‑themed treats.
- At Disney Springs, you’ll find brand new delights such as the Be Mine Éclair at Amorette’s Patisserie and the new Chocolate‑Strawberry Bar Box, along with the new Valentine’s Morello Cherry Sundae at The Ganachery.
- Around the parks and resorts, you'll find delicious items such as the new Berry in Love Beignets at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and the returning Chocolate‑covered Strawberry Lunch Box Tart at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- You can capture your love-filled Valentine's Day moments with the help of Disney PhotoPass photographers and the Valentine’s Day-themed Magic Shots.
- The limited-time photo effects, including Valentine’s Day balloons and confetti hearts, feature a special seasonal twist on standard Magic Shot offerings.
- For an extra-special keepsake, reserve a personalized 20‑minute photo session to commemorate your day.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Frozen Ever After is set to return next week at EPCOT with new, fully articulated faces on many of the figures throughout the attraction.
- The latest Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet is now available – featuring two beloved characters from Zootopia!
- Demolition work is beginning as the former Muppet Courtyard continues its transition into Monstropolis in Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Disney has just teased two brand-new collectible sippers coming soon to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com