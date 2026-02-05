From Zootopia to Your Fridge: Walt Disney World Debuts New Zootopia Annual Passholder Magnet
The new magnet is available to pick up as of today at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
After some teasing, the latest Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet is now available – featuring two beloved characters from Zootopia!
What's Happening:
- Recently, Walt Disney World released a teaser for a new Passholder magnet showing silhouettes of various animals dancing around. This clued in most fans that the new magnet will be themed to characters from Zootopia.
- Now, with the reveal of the magnet itself, we can confirm that Nick and Judy feature on the new magnet, donning their outfits from the highly-successful Zootopia 2.
- The Nick and Judy Passholder Magnet can be picked up by Walt Disney World Annual Passholders starting today, February 5 through March 15, 2026.
- Passholders can head over to the Discovery Trading Company on Discovery Island anytime during regular park operating hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to pick up their new swag.
- While you're there, you might want to check out the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether in the Tree of Life Theater, or even meet with Nick and Judy at the Zoogether Day Gathering Spot.
- Passholders can also indulge in a limited-time Carrot Cake Sundae inspired by everyone’s favorite bunny, Judy Hopps.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Demolition work is beginning as the former Muppet Courtyard continues its transition into Monstropolis in Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Disney has just teased two brand-new collectible sippers coming soon to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
- Ahead of the exciting new Bluey additions coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Conservation Station will temporarily close to prepare for the arrival of the Heeler family.
- Disney trash can fans, rejoice! A new Polynesian Village Resort candy container has arrived at Candy Cauldron.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com