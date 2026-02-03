Animal Kingdom Refurbs: Conservation Station and Wildlife Express Train Closing Later This Month Ahead of "Bluey" Additions

The new experience is set to debut this summer.

Ahead of the exciting new Bluey additions coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Conservation Station will close to prepare for the arrival of the Heeler family.

What’s Happening:

As Walt Disney World prepares to bring guests to the land down under with the hit show Bluey, Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Conservation Station will close for refurbishment later this month.

The area is set to host a brand new interactive experience with the Bluey and Bingo as families will get to immerse themselves into the series with games from the series and encounter animals native to the Heeler sister’s home country of Australia.

The Wildlife Express Train, which transports guests back to Conservation Station, will also close for the extended refurbishment.

Set to begin on February 23rd, Walt Disney World has yet to announce an opening timeframe for the two experiences.

Currently, the Bluey offerings are set to debut in summer 2026, meaning both attractions will likely be closed until they are ready to introduce guests to the popular children’s television characters.

This reduces Animal Kingdom’s attraction count by two just after the closure of DINOSAUR, which will more than likely affect crowds elsewhere in the park.

Make sure you plan accordingly when visiting Animal Kingdom to give yourself ample time to experience the operating attractions.

