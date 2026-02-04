Photos: Demolition Work Begins at Disney's Hollywood Studios as Muppet Courtyard Transitions into Monstropolis

The "Monsters Inc."-themed land is coming soon to Walt Disney World.

At the end of last year, Laughing Place reported that the PizzaRizzo sign had been removed from the restaurant in Muppet Courtyard at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park. During a return visit today, LP reporter Jeremiah Good took some more photos as the process of transitioning this area into Monstropolis continues.

What's happening:

Progress is continuing at Walt Disney World on the transition from the former Muppet Courtyard into the upcoming new Monsters Inc.-themed Monstropolis area.

In the photos below, you can see how part of the PizzeRizzo building has been marked by construction workers with various multicolored symbols as a guide for the demolition crew. You can also see how part of the roof has already been removed and the air filtration system has been covered.

Monstropolis will feature the Monsters Inc. Door Coaster attraction and the Glob Theater (replacing the Grand Arts Theatre, former home of Muppet*Vision 3D), where guests can meet Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan, AKA Sulley.

No official opening date has yet been announced for the new land.

More Monstropolis News:

Check out our photos from December when the PizzeRizzo sign was first removed.

The Muppet*Vision 3D sign was also removed back in October of last year.

The studio behind the animation of Monsters at Work on Disney+ has been tapped to help bring Monstropolis to life at Walt Disney World.