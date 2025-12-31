The Wedding is Over: Disney's Hollywood Studios Removes PizzeRizzo Sign as Monstropolis Retheme Continues

The large, neon marquee for PizzeRizzo, the shuttered restaurant in the former Muppet Courtyard area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has been removed.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place stopped at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out the current visible construction on the upcoming Monstropolis area.

Taking over the former plot of Grand Ave, the mostly-The Muppets-themed land’s facades will be reused in the new area.

The area’s quick service location, the fan-favorite PizzeRizzo, is one of the latest casualties of the construction project.

The large neon sign seen above has now been removed, marking a major milestone in the removal of the Muppet touches found throughout the area.

Currently, nothing has been announced to be taking over the area, but it’s highly possible it will be another quick service pizza restaurant.

In addition to the rethemed PizzeRizzo, the area will receive the iconic Harryhausen’s sushi restaurant as well as the headlining Monsters, Inc. door coaster.

No opening timeframe has been announced, but fans can expect it to be at least a few years before the new land welcomes guests.

The Muppets are Movin’ Along:

While Muppets fans were devastated by the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, the chaotic Jim Henson characters are heading to a new home on the other side of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Taking over for Aerosmith, Electric Mayhem will welcome guests aboard Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets starting summer 2026.

In preparation for the changes, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will hold its last headlining ride on March 1st, 2026.

