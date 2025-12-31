Video: Magic Kingdom Welcomes 2026 (Almost) with the Fantasy in the Sky Firework Spectacular

Ring in the New Year at Magic Kingdom, as the park hosts their early New Year’s Eve event with the special performance of the Fantasy in the Sky firework spectacular.

What’s Happening:

The holiday season is still well underway at Walt Disney World, with the big hurrah New Year celebrations set to take place tomorrow!

With activities happening at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood studios, there are plenty of ways to join in on the festivities.

Magic Kingdom, as per usual, hosts two nights of their epic New Year’s fun.

Filled with dance parties and plenty of family-fun, guests can make magical memories heading into 2026 on both December 30th and 31st.

Well, tonight, December 30th, Laughing Place had the chance to jump into the celebration.

One of the highlights of the year-end event is the special New Year’s Eve firework spectacular Fantasy in the Sky.

Taking place at both 7:30PM and 11:50PM, Cinderella Castle turns into a massive performance full of music, colorful explosions, and a special countdown into the New Year.

While tomorrow is the big day, you can catch a full video of Fantasy in the Sky below:

Other New Year’s Fun:

EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also host exciting parties tomorrow to bring in 2026.

EPCOT is the place to be on New Year’s Eve if you like to dance your way into the New Year.

On December 31st, DJ dance parties will invite guests to party the night away around the World Showcase.

At 6:30PM, catch a performance of Luminous The Symphony of Us before the special Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration countdown firework show at 11:54PM.

EPCOT will remain open until 1AM.

Just like EPCOT, Hollywood Studios will be filled with live entertainment and DJ dance parties! Guests will be invited into themed offerings like the Pixar Dance Party.

Special character appearances throughout the night will add an extra special touch to the NYE festivities.

Hollywood Studios will also host a countdown firework spectacular to bring in 2026.

In contrast to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will close at 12AM.

