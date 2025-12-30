Character Couture: New Disney T-Shirts Arrive at Walt Disney World Just in Time for 2026

We spotted these new shirts at the at the Magic Kingdom's Emporium.

New year, new shirts. Those looking to switch up their style at Walt Disney World can get their hands on a new collection of Disney tees.

What's Happening:

  • While visiting the Magic Kingdom for New Year's Eve Eve, we spotted a new selection of T-Shirts at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
  • These shirts feature a variety of characters, such as Marie from The Aristocats, Lizzie McGuire, Donald Duck and more.
  • One shirt translates a poster in the queue for the Disneyland version of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway into T-Shirt form, which has the gang from A Goofy Movie taking on roles from High School Musical 3.
  • Taylor Swift fans will surely love the Walt Disney World friendship bracelet T-Shirt!
  • Each shirt retails for $32.99 or $29.99 if you buy two.

"Because I'm a Lady" – Marie from The Aristocats

High School Goofical 3: Senior Year

Donald Duck at Walt Disney World

Lizzie McGuire: "Outfit Repeater"

Disney Villains: "Made for Mayhem"

Walt Disney World Ducks

Walt Disney World Friendship Bracelet

Walt Disney World 1971

"Hey Darlin'" – Jessie from Toy Story

