Character Couture: New Disney T-Shirts Arrive at Walt Disney World Just in Time for 2026

Character Couture: New Disney T-Shirts Arrive at Walt Disney World
New year, new shirts. Those looking to switch up their style at Walt Disney World can get their hands on a new collection of Disney tees.
- While visiting the Magic Kingdom for New Year's Eve Eve, we spotted a new selection of T-Shirts at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
- These shirts feature a variety of characters, such as Marie from The Aristocats, Lizzie McGuire, Donald Duck and more.
- One shirt translates a poster in the queue for the Disneyland version of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway into T-Shirt form, which has the gang from A Goofy Movie taking on roles from High School Musical 3.
- Taylor Swift fans will surely love the Walt Disney World friendship bracelet T-Shirt!
- Each shirt retails for $32.99 or $29.99 if you buy two.
"Because I'm a Lady" – Marie from The Aristocats
High School Goofical 3: Senior Year
Donald Duck at Walt Disney World
Lizzie McGuire: "Outfit Repeater"
Disney Villains: "Made for Mayhem"
Walt Disney World Ducks
Walt Disney World Friendship Bracelet
Walt Disney World 1971
"Hey Darlin'" – Jessie from Toy Story
