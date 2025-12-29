Cold Front Closes Typhoon Lagoon as Walt Disney World Rings in 2026

Although the winter chill would definitely be more appropriate for Blizzard Beach...

One place Walt Disney World guests won't be able to ring in the new year is Typhoon Lagoon, as a cold front is closing the water park for the next three days.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World will be keeping Typhoon Lagoon closed December 30th, 2025 through January 1st, 2026, due to cooler temperatures in the area.

This sort of closure is common this time of year, with more other closures taking place in the last few weeks.

The current forecast for the Typhoon Lagoon area calls for a high of 59 degrees (Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, gradually going up to 60 degrees on Wednesday and 67 degrees on Thursday.

All days show close-to-no signs of storm activity, showing a 0-5% chance of thunderstorms.

Walt Disney World's other water park, Blizzard Beach, is already closed for a seasonal refurbishment at this time.

Typhoon Lagoon is scheduled as reopen as normal on Friday, January 2nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

