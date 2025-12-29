Book a Deal: Kick Off 2026 with a Wide Variety of Disney Parks Offers

Take a look at all the current offers available at Disney Parks, Cruise Line and more.

As 2026 quickly approaches, you'll find there are always plenty of ways to save at Disney Parks & Experiences. Plenty of offers are currently available at the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line and Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

While we have details on all of these options below, you’ll want to contact our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to simplify your travel plans.

Disneyland Resort

For a limited time, eligible Southern California residents can purchase a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket for as little as $83 per person, per day, for a total price of $249.

This California resident ticket offer is now on sale for visits January 1st through May 21st, 2026.

Disney has announced a limited-time Kids’ Summer Ticket Offer that lets children ages 3 to 9 visit both theme parks for just $50 per day with a 1-Day Park Hopper Ticket with 2-day and 3-day options bringing even more value.

This offer is valid any date from May 22nd–September 7th, 2026: 1-Day Park Hopper Ticket — $50 per child 2-Day Park Hopper Ticket — $100 per child 3-Day Park Hopper Ticket — $150 per child



From January 1st through May 21st, 2026, guests can save up to 25% on select stays of three nights or more at Disneyland Resort hotels.

Guests can enjoy up to 25% off on both Standard and Premium room types at the following Disneyland Resort hotels: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa - the iconic Craftsman-style retreat steps from Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Hotel - classic Disney nostalgia with modern magic and amenities. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel - beautifully themed accommodations inspired by timeless Disney storytelling.

Guests can also enjoy up to 15% off at the Pixar Place Hotel, a vibrant and playful celebration of Pixar films, recently re-imagined with immersive details.

Similar offers are also available for Disney Visa Cardholders.

California Residents can now take advantage of a special offer that will allow them to save over 50% on a 3-Day Park Hopper Ticket at the Disneyland Resort.

With the ticket, they can enjoy admission to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure for $83 per day, coming in at a total of $249.

The visits can be made on 3 days starting January 31st and running through May 21st, 2026, and the tickets do not have to be used consecutively.

Members of the U.S. Military can enjoy great rates on select rooms at the Disneyland Resort for stays on select nights through 2026.

The offer is valid for dates throughout 2026, and must be booked by December 27th, 2026, with travel completed by January 1st, 2027.

A special 3-Day and 4-Day Park Hopper ticket discount is also available for visits from January 1st through December 31st, 2026.

Walt Disney World Resort

A new room offer for Walt Disney World Resort hotels allows guests to save up to $250 per night on a 4-night, 4-day (or longer) Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package.

Not looking to stay quite that long? You can save up to 25% off for select stays from January 4th through April 30th, 2026.

There are also new offers for Annual Passholders and Florida residents.

Throughout 2026, guests staying at Disney Resort hotels can enjoy free dining plans for their kids (ages 3 to 9) when purchasing a dining plan for others in their party (ages 10 and up) as part of their vacation package.

Notably, this “kids free dining plan" deal can be combined with other select special offers, including those yet to be announced.

Disney Visa Cardmembers can kick off the new year with savings, as some pretty good rates are being offered for 2-night or longer stays at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels.

This offer is valid most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th through February 10th, 2026.

To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, Walt Disney World is introducing the Disney Celebrates America Military Salute Ticket.

This commemorative ticket is available to eligible U.S. service members and their families for just $499 per person plus tax, granting access to all four Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2026.

Additionally, Disney Military Salute Tickets will continue to be offered for 2026 visits.

Disney Cruise Line

At sea, U.S. Military service members and retired veterans can set sail and enjoy the magic of Disney at sea aboard Disney Cruise Line.

Eligible active and retired US military personnel can earn a $250 onboard credit per stateroom for all 2026 sailings from Florida aboard the Disney Wish and Disney Dream.

Onboard credit can be used for purchases onboard, including services, merchandise, food, beverages or Port Adventures (excursions).

Disney Cruise Line has brought back a popular offer that allows guests to book a voyage aboard most of their ships with 50% off the deposit.

Those interested in taking advantage of this offer must book an eligible Disney cruise by January 18th, 2026 and pay only half of the deposit on the day they make their reservation.

The offer is valid on new reservations for select voyages departing between March 2026 and May 2027, that do not require final payment at the time of booking. The remaining balance will be due at the time of final payment.

Disney’s Aulani Resort

The longer you stay, the more you save! Enjoy 25% off stays of 5 or more consecutive nights, or 20% off stays of 4 consecutive nights.

This offer applies to select rooms and villas for stays most nights from January 4th through April 9th, 2026 (checkout no later than April 10th, 2026).