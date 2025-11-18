Disneyland Resort Reveals Special Room Rates for U.S. Military Members in 2026
The room rates are an additional offer on top of previously announced ticket offers.
Members of the U.S. Military can enjoy special savings at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort in 2026, on top of additional ticket offers that were announced earlier this month.
What’s Happening:
- Members of the U.S. Military can enjoy great rates on select rooms at the Disneyland Resort for stays on select nights through 2026.
- The offer is valid for dates throughout 2026, and must be booked by December 27th, 2026, with travel completed by January 1st, 2027.
- This special offer is not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2-or 3-Bedroom Villas.
- Eligible service members are active or retired members of the US military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the US Coast Guard, the US Space Force, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS) and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Tickets for the Occasion:
- Disney has long honored and respected those who serve our country, a tradition that dates back to Walt Disney himself, as he and his brother Roy both served in their youth.
- As such, Disney offers special tickets to Disney Parks and special offers aboard Disney Cruise Line as a thank you.
- Perfect to go along with this room rate offer at the Disneyland Resort, a 2026 Military Salute Ticket will be offered. Eligible service members can visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure with discounted 3-Day and 4-Day Park Hopper tickets valid for visits January 1st, 2026, through December 31, 2026.
- Park reservations are required. This offer will be available for purchase November 18th, 2025, through December 27th, 2026, at participating U.S. military base ticket offices and via GOVX.com.
