Unlock Savings at Disney's Aulani This Winter with Extended Stays
Enjoy up to 25% off for stays of 5+ nights.
Escape to paradise for less! From October through December, families can save up to 25% on select stays of 5+ Nights This Winter at Disney’s Aulani.
What’s Happening:
- The longer you stay, the more you save! Enjoy 25% off stays of 5 or more consecutive nights, or 20% off stays of 4 consecutive nights.
- This offer applies to select rooms and villas for stays most nights from January 4, 2026, through April 9, 2026 (checkout no later than April 10, 2026).
- Length of stay requirements are a minimum of 4 nights (5 nights for the highest savings) and a maximum of 14 nights.
- Savings are based on the nondiscounted price for the same room or villa for stays from January 4, 2026, to April 9, 2026. Book by March 5, 2026.
- This offer is not valid on suites, 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, or previously booked rooms or villas.
- Advance reservations are required, and stays must be for consecutive nights. Limit two rooms or villas per reservation, and standard occupancy restrictions apply.
- This offer can be booked online, by calling Aulani Resort toll-free at (866) 443-4763, or through your travel agent to take advantage of this special deal.
