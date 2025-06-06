Disney's Aulani to Close Largest Pool in 2026 for Refurbishment Work

Other water areas will still be open for guests to use during this time.

Those looking for a visit to Aulani - A Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii will want to take note of a certain window of time next year, noting that the largest pool at the resort will be closed for refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

Guests planning to visit Aulani - A Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii, will want to take note of a small window of time next year in which one of the pools will not be available at the resort.

Starting on April 13th 2026, the Waikolohe family pool, Waikolohe whirlpool spa, and Volcanic Vertical body slide will be unavailable.

This comes as part of a refurbishment effort that will last through May 8th, 2026 to keep “amenities and offerings updated and in line with Disney standards."

Guests will still have the option of other water areas to use, including Waikolohe Stream lazy river, Ka Maka Pool & Grotto family pool, Keiki Cove children’s splash zone, Tubestone Curl tube slide, Menehune Bridge water play structure, several whirlpool spas, and the Ko Olina beach area.

In addition, Wailana Adult Pool and ‘Alohi Point whirlpool spa will continue to be available for guests ages 18 and over to enjoy.

Guests visiting Aulani during that time may also see and hear construction work during daytime hours.

Splashtacular Fun:

The Waikolohe Pool at Aulani - A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, is an 8,200 square foot, zero-entry pool - the largest pool at the resort.

It also serves as the site for high-energy pool parties throughout the day, including the Shake-A-Shaka pool Party, where Disney Characters are also known to make an appearance.

Fun fact: Did you know that Waikolohe is Hawaiian for “Mischievous Water?" Appropriate for offerings and fun of this location.

For more on the latest from Aulani - A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, be sure to check out our archive here. Mouse Fan Travel