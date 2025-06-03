Save Up to 30% on Aulani Vacations This Fall, Plus Additional Discounts for Disney Visa Cardholders

Head on a Hawaiian getaway at a discount! This October through December, families can save up to 30% off on a stay at Disney’s Aulani.

What’s Happening:

Looking at heading out on a magical vacation to Aulani? Well, Disney has you covered with some irresistible discounts on stays at their luxury Hawaiian getaway.

On most nights from October 20th through December 23rd, guests staying at the resort can book a room for up to 30% off!

To take full advantage of the 30% off discount, guests will need to book at least a 5 night stay at the resort.

However, guests can also take advantage of an up to 25% off discount on stays of 4 nights.

The discount applies only on the room and nights must be consecutive to receive the special pricing.

Disney Visa Deals:

For Disney Visa Cardholders, a special discount is also being offered this year.

On stays from August 10th through October 19th, guests staying for 5 nights or more can save 35% off Ocean View and Partial Ocean View rooms. A 30% discount is also offered on stays of 4 nights.

For all other eligible rooms, a 25% discount is being offered on stays of 5 nights or more and 20% on four night stays.

Celebrate Happy with Disney Visa:

While Disney Visa Rewards offers incredible ways to save on magical vacations around the world, one of the most fun perks about Disney Visa is choosing a Disney-themed card.

During Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, fans can grab a new design specifically for the “Celebrate Happy" festivities.

You can learn more here

Read More Aulani: