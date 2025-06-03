Save Up to 30% on Aulani Vacations This Fall, Plus Additional Discounts for Disney Visa Cardholders
Head on a Hawaiian getaway at a discount! This October through December, families can save up to 30% off on a stay at Disney’s Aulani.
What’s Happening:
- Looking at heading out on a magical vacation to Aulani? Well, Disney has you covered with some irresistible discounts on stays at their luxury Hawaiian getaway.
- On most nights from October 20th through December 23rd, guests staying at the resort can book a room for up to 30% off!
- To take full advantage of the 30% off discount, guests will need to book at least a 5 night stay at the resort.
- However, guests can also take advantage of an up to 25% off discount on stays of 4 nights.
- The discount applies only on the room and nights must be consecutive to receive the special pricing.
Disney Visa Deals:
- For Disney Visa Cardholders, a special discount is also being offered this year.
- On stays from August 10th through October 19th, guests staying for 5 nights or more can save 35% off Ocean View and Partial Ocean View rooms. A 30% discount is also offered on stays of 4 nights.
- For all other eligible rooms, a 25% discount is being offered on stays of 5 nights or more and 20% on four night stays.
Celebrate Happy with Disney Visa:
- While Disney Visa Rewards offers incredible ways to save on magical vacations around the world, one of the most fun perks about Disney Visa is choosing a Disney-themed card.
- During Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, fans can grab a new design specifically for the “Celebrate Happy" festivities.
