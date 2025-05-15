Disney Visa Rewards Launches New Disneyland 70th Anniversary Card Design

The Disneyland 70th celebration officially kicks off this Friday, May 16th.

Disney is gearing up to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort. Celebrate 70 years of magical memories at the original magic kingdom with a new Disneyland 70th Disney Visa Rewards card design.

Celebrate Happy:

Disney Visa Rewards is jumping into the Disneyland 70th Anniversary celebration.

One of the most fun perks of having a Disney Visa is getting to choose a special design for your debit or credit card.

In honor of Disneyland’s “Celebrate Happy" event, cardholders and applying cardholders can choose a new Disneyland 70th card design.

The white card features Mickey and Minnie in their party outfits standing in front of a jewel-toned depiction of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The card also features the matching “70" logo.

If you already have a Disney Visa Rewards card, you can choose to change your design here

Disneyland Resort is almost ready to invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" with them as they prepare to launch the Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities this Friday, May 16th.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

For those looking to take a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Disneyland 70th: