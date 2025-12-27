Mysterious Window Decals at Disney Springs Seem to Indicate Something New from Gideon's Bakehouse

Artwork in the unmistakable style of Gideon's Bakehouse has appeared in the windows of the former The Art of Shaving location in The Landing.

Could Gideon's Bakehouse be planning something new at Disney Springs? New window decals at the former The Art of Shaving location seem to indicate that is so.

Please pardon the glare in these photos, unfortunately we here at Laughing Place haven't figured out how to control the sun just yet.

The former home of The Art of Shaving in The Landing at Disney Springs has been decorated with new window decals that appear to have the same fanciful designs of Gideon's Bakehouse, which is located just a few stores down from the location. The artwork appears to feature some sort of king flanked by some ravens, which are prominently featured in merchandise for the popular bakery.

The door to the location remains blacked out with a sign promising that "something new is coming soon."

According to WDW Magic, a Notice of Commencement was filed last month for a "New Tenant Build-Out of Lease Space in Disney Springs," listing The First Raven LLC as the client. That company is led by Steve Lewis, the founder of Gideon's Bakehouse. If I had to guess, my money would be on a new merchandise location for Gideon's, instead of an outright expansion. That seems unlikely, as the Savannah Bee Co. and The Ganachery sit between this spot and Gideon's main location.

