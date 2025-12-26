New Year New Treats: Walt Disney World Reveals New Culinary Creations for Upcoming New Year's Eve Celebrations
It seems that Disney's Hollywood Studios is the place to be for the holiday in terms of snack items.
Walt Disney World has revealed a number of delicious treats that guests throughout the Florida destination can experience and enjoy to ring in 2026 this New Year's Eve.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has shared some of their new menu items that will appear across Walt Disney World as part of the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations.
- Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, fans can find some delectable treats throughout the park, including a Red Velvet Cake Pop dipped in milk chocolate and topped with sprinkles, as well as a Midnight Royale: Orange liqueur, cranberry juice, simple syrup, and Prosecco garnished with cranberries.
- Guests at the park can also find Dark Chocolate-Almond Bark - dark chocolate with almonds and dried cherries topped with sprinkles. To wash it down, guests can also get some Countdown Cider: Sparkling apple cider with strawberry syrup and Skittles POP’d freeze-dried candy.
- And finally for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can also find a Sparkling Mimosa - featuring white cranberry juice, guava syrup, blue curaçao syrup, lime juice, and sparkling wine with a rosemary sprig. A perfect pairing with a Truffle Trio - one each of salted caramel, raspberry, and praline.
- These items will be available on New Year’s Eve at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at outdoor bars near Hyperion Theater (home of Frozen Sing-Along Celebration) and in the Courtyard of the The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror.
- Down at Disney Springs, guests can head to Amorette's Patisserie now to January 1st, for a Countdown to Midnight Cake Bar, which is chocolate chiffon with chocolate mousse and mini chocolate chips.
- Magic Kingdom guests can stop by Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland, now to January 3rd for a Happy “Root Beer” Float. Just a bit beyond root beer with vanilla soft-serve, guest will also find a chocolate cookie biscuit “sparkler," and shimmery sprinkles in the treat.
- At Disney's Contemporary Resort, guests can go all out with The Magic of New Year’s Eve at California Grill on Dec. 30th and 31st, celebrating the holiday with a 4-course meal and exclusive fireworks viewing complete with a live band.
- For reservations for this experience, be sure to call (407) 824-2284. To visit Walt Disney World to ring in the new year or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
