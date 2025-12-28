Kendra Scott to Unveil New Disney Parks Collection at Disney Springs
Kendra Scott herself will appear for a Q&A and meet & greet.
Kendra Scott is set to debut an all-new Disney Parks collection, which will soon be available at Disney Springs alongside a Q&A with Kendra Scott herself.
What's Happening:
- The all-new Disney Parks | Kendra Scott collection is coming to Disney Springs starting January 4th, 2026.
- This actually marks the the first time that a Kendra Scott collection has featured designs inspired by the Disney Parks – although all this collection features is just Cinderella Castle, alongside the Disney "D," Tinker Bell and Mickey Mouse shapes.
- On January 4th, Kendra Scott herself will appear for a Q&A at the AdventHealth Waterside Stage near World of Disney at 11:00 a.m.
- Immediately following the Q&A, fans can meet with Kendra Scott at the Disney Parks | Kendra Scott Pop-Up, which will be open on January 4th and 5th at an undetermined location.
- At the pop-up, you can shop the Disney Parks collection, which also features event exclusives, gifts with purchase, and a themed Color Bar.
