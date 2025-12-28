Kendra Scott to Unveil New Disney Parks Collection at Disney Springs

Kendra Scott is set to debut an all-new Disney Parks collection, which will soon be available at Disney Springs alongside a Q&A with Kendra Scott herself.

What's Happening:

The all-new Disney Parks | Kendra Scott collection is coming to Disney Springs starting January 4th, 2026.

This actually marks the the first time that a Kendra Scott collection has featured designs inspired by the Disney Parks – although all this collection features is just Cinderella Castle, alongside the Disney "D," Tinker Bell and Mickey Mouse shapes.

On January 4th, Kendra Scott herself will appear for a Q&A at the AdventHealth Waterside Stage near World of Disney at 11:00 a.m.

Immediately following the Q&A, fans can meet with Kendra Scott at the Disney Parks | Kendra Scott Pop-Up, which will be open on January 4th and 5th at an undetermined location.