New Year's Eve Guide: Everything Happening at Walt Disney World for 2025/26

It’s almost a New Year, and Walt Disney World is one of the best places to party in celebration! Take a look at where you can usher in 2026 at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

What’s Happening:

The holiday season is still well underway at Walt Disney World, with the big hurrah New Year celebrations just a few days away!

At Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, guests can usher in 2026 with some amazing and exclusive experiences.

Let’s take a look at each park

Magic Kingdom

On December 30th and 31st, Magic Kingdom will host its New Year’s Eve special fireworks spectacular with Fantasy in the Sky at both 7:30PM and 11:50PM. Magic Kingdom will stay open until 12AM on the 30th and 1AM on the 31st.

EPCOT

EPCOT is the place to be on New Year’s Eve if you like to dance your way into the New Year. On December 31st, DJ dance parties will invite guests to party the night away around the World Showcase. At 6:30PM, catch a performance of Luminous The Symphony of Us before the special Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration countdown firework show at 11:54PM. EPCOT will remain open until 1AM.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Just like EPCOT, Hollywood Studios will be filled with live entertainment and DJ dance parties! Guests will be invited into themed offerings like the Pixar Dance Party. Special character appearances throughout the night will add an extra special touch to the NYE festivities. Hollywood Studios will also host a countdown firework spectacular to bring in 2026. In contrast to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will close at 12AM.

To join in on the NYE celebrations, guests will need a valid form of admission and theme park reservation.

Capacity is limited and parks may stop admitting guests for periods of time.

