Photos: A New "Winnie The Pooh" Starbucks Tumbler Can Be Your Cuppy Little Tumbley All Stuffed with Your Beverage

While many folks are visiting the parks for the fun holiday festivities right now, we’re doing our normal thing and taking a stroll to find out what’s new. While visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, we spotted a fun new Starbucks Tumbler.

Direct from the Hundred Acre Wood, the new tumbler is made from stainless steel and features the subtle woodland greenery indicative of the style from the Winnie the Pooh stories, along with the most important part - the characters! On the cup you can spot Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet, along with the green Starbucks Mermaid logo.

While we spotted this tumbler at the 5&10 on Hollywood Boulevard, we’re sure that this will pop up elsewhere around Walt Disney World and probably even the Disneyland Resort wherever the Starbucks items are sold, and perhaps even at the Winnie the Pooh-based stores near the Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh attractions at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. As of press time, the tumbler retails for $49.99 plus tax.

