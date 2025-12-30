Altering to the Magic: Check Out Disney Parks Deals and Changes Beginning in January

As we head into the new year, there are plenty of changes to consider when booking your next Disney Parks vacation. Let’s take a look at what you can expect from Disney in 2026.

We are just a few days away from 2026! And with a new year also comes plenty of changes heading to Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Disneyland Resort. As you are planning your upcoming trips, make sure you are privy to changes before you make the jump on reservations.

Disneyland Resort

A major perk of staying at the Disneyland Resort hotels was being the first guests to head into the park in the morning. Early Entry allotted 30 extra minutes prior to park opening at either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. As we enter 2026, the perk will be sunsetted in favor of a new Lightning Lane perk.

Instead of Early Entry, each hotel reservation will receive a one-time-use Lightning Lane pass for select attractions. Again, this is only available once-per-stay, not once-per-day. Guests must have their hotel reservation connected to the Disneyland App for the benefit to show up. The new perk also excludes Lightning Lane Single Pass attractions Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Radiator Springs Racers. The attractions available include:

Disneyland Park

Disney California Adventure

The Lightning Lane hotel perk launches on January 5th, 2026.

Pixar Place DCA Entrance Closing

A major perk of staying at the farthest hotel from the esplanade, Pixar Place Hotel offered a special entrance to Disney California Adventure just across the street from the hotel. Allowing guests to enter the park just adjacent to Goofy’s Sky School, the entrance was an incredibly convenient way of entering the park without having to trek all the way through Downtown Disney. Unfortunately, the entrance will no longer be available beginning in 2026. So, if you are planning to stay at Pixar Place, make sure you keep that in mind.

The Pixar Place DCA entrance will officially close on January 5th, 2026.

Walt Disney World

Free Dining Plans for Kids

In a more net positive change, families heading to Walt Disney World in 2026 will be able to take advantage of FREE dining plans for kids ages 3 to 9. To take full advantage of the savings, guests will need to have a room at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel, and have a dining plan for each guest 10 and up. You can explore dining package offers on the official Walt Disney World website.

The offer is valid for all arrivals in 2026.

For Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Cinderella Castle got a colorful new look! Featuring an “ear-idescent” rose gold color scheme, the castle ditched the classic white and blue look it has adorned for the majority of its existence. Well, after nearly 5 years, Cinderella Castle will return to her original color palette, with slight modifications to enhance the architecture of the icon. The updated look will feature grays, creams, blues, and touches of gold.

However, this does mean a refurbishment will affect views of Cinderella Castle. Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom should expect visible cranes, an empty moat around the castle, and obstructed or incomplete views. Cranes will be lowered by noon each day to minimize inconvenience to guests.

Construction is set to begin in late January.

Additionally, temporary adjustments to Let the Magic Begin will begin on January 28th.

Happily Ever After and Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire will continue to operate with minor adjustments as well.

The transformation is set to be completed sometime later in 2026.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground is a favorite spot for outdoorsy types and RV families. However, heading into 2026, the resort will no longer allow 10 people on a single campsite. In an update policy change, each site will now only allow up to eight guests. This applies to all stays beginning on or after January 1st, 2026.

Pete’s Silly Sideshow, the popular meet and greet location in Magic Kingdom’s Storybook Circus, will undergo a refurbishment early this year. While the area is closed off, the characters will be found in other locations throughout the mini-land. Disney has yet to officially announce where that will be, but includes Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Minnie Mouse.

The refurbishment is set to begin on January 4th, 2026, with no reopening date or timeframe announced.

Disneyland Paris

Annette’s Refurbishment in Disney Village

As part of Disney Village’s massive reimagination, Annette’s will undergo a lengthy refurbishment beginning in early 2026. The restaurant, which has been around since 1992, features a classic diner feel. While exact details on the redesign remain scarce, a piece of concept artwork (seen above) gives a hint that the location will continue to embrace the mid-century aesthetic.

Annette’s will temporarily close beginning January 5th, 2026.

Non-Park News

D23 Changes for 2026

D23 announced the discontinuation of D23 Magazine earlier this winter, both printed and digital.The change arrives with the addition of new experimental benefits beyond the Disney Twenty-Three. This includes priority access to purchase tickets for fan-favorite events. There is no information about how exactly that will be implemented at this time. Membership pricing changes will also take affect, including:

Gold Member Essential ($49.99/year)

Gold Member Choice ($119.99/year)

Gold Member Complete ($329.99/year)

2026 Members will also be able to enjoy new collectibles, including Membership Kits, exclusive collectibles, and other premium items.

