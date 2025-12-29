Love is in the Air with New Valentine's Day Create Your Own Headband Additions
These adorable accessories will surely show off love for your valentine this romantic season!
You'll definitely feel the love with these new Valentine's Day additions to the Create Your Own Headband line at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Last spring, the domestic Disney Parks tried something that was already a big success in the international Parks: introducing “Create Your Own" Headbands. The offering was simple, purchase a standard black headband, and then purchase as many plush characters as you want to make a completely unique-to-you accessory!
- Since then, a number of new characters and seasonal variants have joined the line-up, with the latest celebrating Valentine's Day.
- We spotted these items for sale at Disney's Hollywood Studios, including a double-sided heart-shaped valentine from Mickey and Minnie, as well loving versions of the duo.
- Each plush retails for $13.99 with the base headband retailing for $11.99.
- Other recent additions to the lineup include items from Cars, a snowman, and the three Hitchhiking Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion.
- You'll also find some of the Create Your Own Headband plush online at Disney Store.
