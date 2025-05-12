Disney Store Brings the Customizable “Create Your Own” Headband Trend Online

“If you can dream it….” Accessorize your way with 22 adorable Disney characters that you can mix and match for the perfect look.

The wait is finally over! Disney fans who have been anxious to assemble a “Create Your Own" headband but haven’t had the chance to visit the parks can now design their own look at Disney Store!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store has always had a vast array of ear headbands available to guests looking for fun ways to accessorize when planning a Disney vacation. Now following the rising trend at the parks, Disney Store is giving guests the chance to design their own headband with swappable character plush accessories.

Daisy Duck Headband Plush - Mini 3"

Last spring, the domestic Disney Parks ( Disneyland Walt Disney World

At long last, Disney Store is getting in on the fun by offering the base headband and plush character accessories. The current lineup includes:

Classic Characters

Minnie Mouse Headband Plush - Mini 4 3/4"

Inside Out

Joy Headband Plush - Inside Out 2 - Mini 4"

Nightmare Before Christmas

Zero Headband Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - Mini 3 1/3"

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh Headband Plush - Mini 3 1/8"

Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear Headband Plush - Toy Story - Mini 3"

Disney Headband for Adults

The headband is solid black and sells for $11.99; while the individual characters are priced at $13.99 each. Right now Disney Store is offering 22 character options however, we anticipate that more will rotate in or be featured for seasonal events like Halloween and Christmas.

Toy Story Alien Headband Plush - Mini 4"

Are you ready to embrace your personal style and dream up some magical looks? Disney’s Create Your Own Headbands are available now at Disney Store!

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

What About Hats?

Walt Disney World Debuts New Hat Option for “Create Your Own Headband" Retail Offering

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!