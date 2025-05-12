Disney Store Brings the Customizable “Create Your Own” Headband Trend Online
The wait is finally over! Disney fans who have been anxious to assemble a “Create Your Own" headband but haven’t had the chance to visit the parks can now design their own look at Disney Store!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store has always had a vast array of ear headbands available to guests looking for fun ways to accessorize when planning a Disney vacation. Now following the rising trend at the parks, Disney Store is giving guests the chance to design their own headband with swappable character plush accessories.
Daisy Duck Headband Plush - Mini 3"
- Last spring, the domestic Disney Parks (Disneyland and Walt Disney World) tried something that was already a big success in the international Parks: introducing “Create Your Own" Headbands. The offering was simple, purchase a standard black headband, and then purchase as many plush characters as you want to make a completely unique-to-you accessory!
- At long last, Disney Store is getting in on the fun by offering the base headband and plush character accessories. The current lineup includes:
Classic Characters
Minnie Mouse Headband Plush - Mini 4 3/4"
Inside Out
Joy Headband Plush - Inside Out 2 - Mini 4"
Nightmare Before Christmas
Zero Headband Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - Mini 3 1/3"
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Headband Plush - Mini 3 1/8"
Toy Story
Buzz Lightyear Headband Plush - Toy Story - Mini 3"
- The headband is solid black and sells for $11.99; while the individual characters are priced at $13.99 each. Right now Disney Store is offering 22 character options however, we anticipate that more will rotate in or be featured for seasonal events like Halloween and Christmas.
Toy Story Alien Headband Plush - Mini 4"
- Are you ready to embrace your personal style and dream up some magical looks? Disney’s Create Your Own Headbands are available now at Disney Store!
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
What About Hats?
- Right now, “Create Your Own" Hats are only available at the Disney Parks, but hopefully, we will soon see this offer at Disney Store too.
Walt Disney World Debuts New Hat Option for “Create Your Own Headband" Retail Offering
