Remodeled Disney Ever After Store Opens at Disney Springs, Bringing Create Your Own Headbands to Walt Disney World

The reimagined Disney Ever After store has opened at Disney Springs, bringing with it the Walt Disney World debut of the popular Create Your Own Headband offering.

What’s Happening:

  • Replacing the former Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories, this one-of-a-kind store features fun collections with your favorite characters, Instagrammable photo spots, and the popular Create Your Own Headband offering.
  • These adorable customizable headbands are already a sensation at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and the Disneyland Resort, and have now made their way to Disney Springs.
  • In addition to headbands, you’ll also find plenty of character-filled collections, such as a wall of Donald Duck merchandise as showcased in the Instagram video below.

  • The store is colorfully decorated making use of a lot of emoji versions of Disney characters, straight out of the popular Disney Emoji Blitz mobile game.
  • For those looking to purchase Disney handbags and jewelry, don’t worry, as you can still find plenty of options at Marketplace Co-Op and Tren-D.

More Disney Springs News:

