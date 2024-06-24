New Mural Debuts at Disney Springs’ Art Walk

A new mural has been added to Disney Springs’ Art Walk.

  • A new addition has made its way to the Disney Springs Art Walk.
  • Muralist Sam Kirk has designed a new addition, highlighting LGBTQIA+ pride and authenticity.
  • This new piece joins the numerous murals that are a part of this art installation at Disney Springs along the area’s Disney bus entrance.

