New Mural Debuts at Disney Springs’ Art Walk

A new mural has been added to Disney Springs’ Art Walk.
What’s Happening:
- A new addition has made its way to the Disney Springs Art Walk.
- Muralist Sam Kirk has designed a new addition, highlighting LGBTQIA+ pride and authenticity.
- This new piece joins the numerous murals that are a part of this art installation at Disney Springs along the area’s Disney bus entrance.
