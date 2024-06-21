Celebrate Experiment 626 Day with Some Limited-Time Treats at Walt Disney World

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

June 26th is appropriately celebrated as Stitch Day – aka Experiment 626. Multiple dining locations throughout Walt Disney World will be celebrating the day with some special Stitch-themed treats.

What’s Happening:

  • Ohana means family and family means sharing delicious treats in honor of Experiment 626 himself, Stitch!
  • The Disney Eats Instagram has shared a collection of four treats available at three locations across Walt Disney World. Those items are:
    • Experiment 626 Éclair at Amorette's Patisserie: Passion fruit and mango éclair (Available June 23rd through 30th)
    • Lilo and Stitch Slushy at Amorette's Patisserie: Frozen Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange and Guava Juice topped with whipped cream and edible Lilo and Stitch image (Available June 23rd through 30th)

  • Stitch Blueberry-Lemonade Mousse Cake at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café: Blueberry mousse, lemon curd, vanilla cake, and mango glaze (Available June 26th only)

  • Experiment 626 Cone at Pineapple Lanai: Blue vanilla soft-serve cone with flavors of cotton candy topped with Stitch ears chocolate décor (Available June 26th only)

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning