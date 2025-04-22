Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground Changes Maximum Amount of Guests Per Campsite for 2026 Reservations
As Walt Disney World releases all of their 2026 reservations, those wishing to stay at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground may have noticed a change in the maximum amount of guests allowed for Campsite reservations.
What’s Happening:
- A new policy will take effect at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort at Walt Disney World, affecting arrivals on or after January 1st, 2026.
- The new update allows a campsite at the resort to be booked for a maximum of eight guests.
- This changes the current policy, which allows for a maximum of ten guests at the campsites of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
- The campsites of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort allow guests to camp amid the magic of the great outdoors in a campground that evokes the timeless beauty of the American frontier, with deer, rabbits, ducks and armadillos roaming the Resort’s 750 acres of pine and cypress forest.
- Whether in a tent or an RV, guests can discover charming woodland trails, spectacular pool areas and rip-roarin’ entertainment at this picturesque backcountry retreat.
- This new information comes as Walt Disney World releases all of their 2026 bookings, which also includes a special deal that gets kids dining plans for free.
- For more information, be sure to check out our round-up of everything you need to know for 2026 trips to Walt Disney World in our post, here.
