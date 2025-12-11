New Year, New Perks: More Details About New Lightning Lane Perk for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests
This new perk comes as Early Entry for hotel guests is discontinued.
Earlier this year, we learned about a change in benefits for Disneyland Resort hotel guests, including the introduction Lightning Lane access to one attraction. Now, we've learned a few more details about what this updated benefit will entail.
What's Happening:
- At the beginning of 2026, guests staying at Disneyland Resort hotels will no longer be offered Early Entry.
- Instead, guests will receive Lightning Lane access to one attraction featured as part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass.
- To be clear, this complimentary Lightning Lane cannot be used for Lightning Lane Single Pass attractions (which currently includes Star Wars: Rise of Resistance and Radiators Springs Racers).
- The benefit can be used on any attraction already included in Lightning Lane Multi Pass at either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure.
- Hotel guests can access their benefit upon check-in or shortly after 7:00 AM on your day of arrival if you complete Online Check-In service prior to your day of arrival.
- Be sure to have your hotel reservations linked to your MyDisney account in the Disneyland app to view the benefit.
- This perk will launch on January 5th, 2026 and will be available once per stay.
Eligible Attractions for the New Benefit
Disneyland Park
- Autopia
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
- Haunted Mansion
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- “it's a small world”
- Matterhorn Bobsleds
- Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
- Space Mountain
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Disney California Adventure
- Goofy's Sky School
- Grizzly River Run
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- Incredicoaster
- The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel's Undersea Adventure
- Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
- Soarin' Around the World
- Toy Story Midway Mania!
- WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure
