New Year, New Perks: More Details About New Lightning Lane Perk for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

This new perk comes as Early Entry for hotel guests is discontinued.

Earlier this year, we learned about a change in benefits for Disneyland Resort hotel guests, including the introduction Lightning Lane access to one attraction. Now, we've learned a few more details about what this updated benefit will entail.

What's Happening:

At the beginning of 2026, guests staying at Disneyland Resort hotels will no longer be offered Early Entry.

Instead, guests will receive Lightning Lane access to one attraction featured as part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

To be clear, this complimentary Lightning Lane cannot be used for Lightning Lane Single Pass attractions (which currently includes Star Wars: Rise of Resistance and Radiators Springs Racers).

The benefit can be used on any attraction already included in Lightning Lane Multi Pass at either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure.

Hotel guests can access their benefit upon check-in or shortly after 7:00 AM on your day of arrival if you complete Online Check-In service prior to your day of arrival.

Be sure to have your hotel reservations linked to your MyDisney account in the Disneyland app to view the benefit.

This perk will launch on January 5th, 2026 and will be available once per stay.

Eligible Attractions for the New Benefit

Disneyland Park

Disney California Adventure

More Disneyland Resort News: