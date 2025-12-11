New Year, New Perks: More Details About New Lightning Lane Perk for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

This new perk comes as Early Entry for hotel guests is discontinued.

Earlier this year, we learned about a change in benefits for Disneyland Resort hotel guests, including the introduction Lightning Lane access to one attraction. Now, we've learned a few more details about what this updated benefit will entail.

What's Happening:

  • At the beginning of 2026, guests staying at Disneyland Resort hotels will no longer be offered Early Entry.
  • Instead, guests will receive Lightning Lane access to one attraction featured as part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass.
  • To be clear, this complimentary Lightning Lane cannot be used for Lightning Lane Single Pass attractions (which currently includes Star Wars: Rise of Resistance and Radiators Springs Racers).
  • The benefit can be used on any attraction already included in Lightning Lane Multi Pass at either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure.
  • Hotel guests can access their benefit upon check-in or shortly after 7:00 AM on your day of arrival if you complete Online Check-In service prior to your day of arrival.
  • Be sure to have your hotel reservations linked to your MyDisney account in the Disneyland app to view the benefit.
  • This perk will launch on January 5th, 2026 and will be available once per stay.

Eligible Attractions for the New Benefit

Disneyland Park

Disney California Adventure

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com